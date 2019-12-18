Karnataka sets up 24×7 control room to monitor news, entertainment TV channels

Viewers can lodge their complaints by calling 080-22028013, or sending a mail at complaintsontelevision@gmail.com. They can also WhatsApp their complaint to 9480841212. (representational image) Viewers can lodge their complaints by calling 080-22028013, or sending a mail at complaintsontelevision@gmail.com. They can also WhatsApp their complaint to 9480841212. (representational image)

The Karnataka government has set up a 24×7 control room in Bengaluru to monitor programmes telecast on satellite and cable television channels in the state, and receive complaints regarding the content aired by them.

The move was notified by the government in an affidavit submitted to the Karnataka High Court by the secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) on Monday.

Confirming the same, IPRD Commissioner S N Siddaramappa told IndianExpress.com, “All channels including news and entertainment channels from Karnataka will be monitored 24×7. As many as 46 staff members have been deployed in the control room set up in the IPRD headquarters in Bengaluru, from December 14.”

Another official added, “With the 24×7 control room beginning operations, citizens can lodge complaints by dialling an exclusive landline number, by email and or via WhatsApp. Apart from taking up suo motu cognisance of misleading or offensive content in both news and entertainment channels, the control room will also assist citizens lodge complaints, after checking the grievance(s) raised.”

The IPRD will also forward complaints raised by district-level cable TV monitoring committees to the jurisdictional district magistrate seeking appropriate action and to source reports on the same.

According to the affidavit submitted to the HC, complaints can be lodged by a call to 080-22028013, on mail at complaintsontelevision@gmail.com or by WhatsApp messages to 9480841212.

“Complaints can be registered on the contents of television channels under the provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulations) Act(1995),” the affidavit stated.

Earlier this year, in July, Karnataka HC had directed the state government to set up monitoring committees both at state and district levels while hearing a PIL petition filed by Geetha Mishra, a resident of Bengaluru.

