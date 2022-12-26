Karnataka sets aside Rs 300 crore to prepare for 2023 Assembly polls

The Karnataka government set aside Rs 300 crore for preparations ahead of the Assembly elections next year. The amount was part of the second instalment of supplementary estimates tabled by the state government in the Legislative Assembly Monday.

The supplementary estimates amounted to Rs 8,001.13 crore, which included charged expenditure (Rs 1,806.18 crore) made from the Consolidated Fund of India and voted expenditure (Rs 6,194.95 crore) spent using state funds.

Among the major allocations in supplementary estimates was an outlay of Rs 638.08 crore for various flood relief activities. Of the said amount, Rs 500 crore was provided towards the outstanding amount as a state grant for compensation of crops damaged due to floods in 2022. Rs 124 crore was allotted for infrastructure works as per the State Disaster Relief Fund guidelines.

For the salary expenditure of staff and officers of the BBMP, the state government provided Rs 200 crore. According to the supplementary estimate, an additional amount of Rs 86.9 crore was provided “under the Special Assistance as loan to states for capital investment scheme to bear land acquisition cost by state government for NHAI Bengaluru Ring Road Project of 288 km.”

In order to improve the infrastructure in government schools and colleges, Rs 150 crore was sanctioned. The government also sanctioned Rs 500 crore for the Energy Department under the ‘Scheme Investment in Power Utility’. Rs 256 crore was provided to the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited for the completion of 20,000 houses taken up under the Chief Minister’s One Lakh Housing Scheme.

An amount of Rs 200 crore was provided for the payment of electricity bills and maintenance works under the Jaladhare scheme. Other allocations included Rs 41.09 crore for the completion of Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School and Rs 70 crore for the organisation of the 26th National Youth Festival in Karnataka.