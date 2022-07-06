scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Boosting semiconductor sector: Karnataka invites investors to make use of its Open Land Reforms Policy

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, and Science and Technology, said the government would consider establishing a semiconductor park and a testing lab to promote the Electronics System Design & Manufacturing, Skill Development sector.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 6, 2022 1:09:47 pm
Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, and Science and Technology. (Twitter/@drashwathcn)

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, and Science and Technology, has called upon investors to make use of the ‘Open Land Reforms Policy’ brought out by the state government to promote the growth of the semiconductor industry.

He was speaking at the event ‘Semiconductor Industry Connect 2022: Roadmap for 2025- Semiconductor Ecosystem in Karnataka’ organised by India Electronics and Semiconductor Association IESA Tuesday. Claiming that the reforms brought out by the government were progressive, Narayan also said that the government would consider establishing a semiconductor park and a testing lab to promote the Electronics System Design & Manufacturing, Skill Development (ESDM) sector.

“Earlier, investors needed to depend on the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) to get land. But, now that is not the case. Investors can directly buy the land at a cheaper cost. They are also allowed to generate power on their own. Labour reforms have been introduced. The government has brought in many reforms in many aspects. All these have been done in line with the Union Government’s policy to encourage the ESDM sector,” Narayan said.

He said the former chief minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa had introduced the Open Land Reforms policy.

Best of Express Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...Premium
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are onPremium
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are on
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in JulyPremium
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in July
More Premium Stories >>

“In the post-Covid situation even small places have opportunities to grow and each individual can become an entrepreneur. Implementation of NEP 2020, upgradation of ITIs, skill-focused GTTCs, and increased demand for polytechnic admissions, would contribute to strengthening the ESDM ecosystem,” the minister said.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement