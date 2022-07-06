Boosting semiconductor sector: Karnataka invites investors to make use of its Open Land Reforms Policy

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, and Science and Technology, has called upon investors to make use of the ‘Open Land Reforms Policy’ brought out by the state government to promote the growth of the semiconductor industry.

He was speaking at the event ‘Semiconductor Industry Connect 2022: Roadmap for 2025- Semiconductor Ecosystem in Karnataka’ organised by India Electronics and Semiconductor Association IESA Tuesday. Claiming that the reforms brought out by the government were progressive, Narayan also said that the government would consider establishing a semiconductor park and a testing lab to promote the Electronics System Design & Manufacturing, Skill Development (ESDM) sector.

To consolidate Karnataka’s semiconductor growth, took part in the Semiconductor Industry Connect 2022. Since the first company, @TexasInstrumen, was set up decades ago, we have come a long way. Today we have good industry-govt connect & offer the best package for the industry. pic.twitter.com/8JCshUbqIr — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) July 5, 2022

“Earlier, investors needed to depend on the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) to get land. But, now that is not the case. Investors can directly buy the land at a cheaper cost. They are also allowed to generate power on their own. Labour reforms have been introduced. The government has brought in many reforms in many aspects. All these have been done in line with the Union Government’s policy to encourage the ESDM sector,” Narayan said.

He said the former chief minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa had introduced the Open Land Reforms policy.

“In the post-Covid situation even small places have opportunities to grow and each individual can become an entrepreneur. Implementation of NEP 2020, upgradation of ITIs, skill-focused GTTCs, and increased demand for polytechnic admissions, would contribute to strengthening the ESDM ecosystem,” the minister said.