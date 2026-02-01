Karnataka sees marginal rise in tax share under 16th Finance Commission; SDRF and grants for local bodies disappointing, says CM Siddaramaiah

A statement issued by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah noted that the tax share for Karnataka under the 14th Finance Commission was 4.71 per cent. (File Photo)

Karnataka is among the states registering a marginal increase in tax share devolved by the Centre to state governments. Compared to the 15th Finance Commission (FC), where the state’s share dipped by almost a quarter to 3.647 per cent, it has seen a 14 per cent increase as per the recommendations of the 16th FC.

The state’s share of taxes is pegged at 4.131 per cent as per the 16th FC report, which was tabled in Parliament Sunday.

The Karnataka government, however, has claimed that injustice has been done to the state in terms of grants released from the Centre to the state. While there is a marginal increase in tax devolution, allocation for the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and grants for urban and rural local bodies were on the lower side, it said.