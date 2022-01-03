Karnataka sees a 241% increase in number of cases in seven days

In the span of a week, Karnataka has witnessed an increase of 241 per cent in the number of reported Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, the state logged 1,187 Covid cases.

The total number of active cases in the state is 10,292, of which 8,671 are in the Bengaluru Urban district alone, said the state health department.

Karnataka also reported six deaths, three from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada.

A Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting was held on Sunday to analyse the prevailing Covid situation in the state. It must be ensured that Covid protocols are followed in public places, including malls, wedding halls and so on, committee members suggested, according to sources.

While the decision to extend night curfew is expected to be made in the near future. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “A decision in this regard would be taken after discussing the prevailing Covid situation and spread of the pandemic in Bengaluru.” When asked whether lockdown would be imposed if people neglect the guidelines, Bommai said, the state government was very clear about it and that strict measures had been taken in public interest. People should avoid creating a situation that could compel the government to impose lockdown, he added.