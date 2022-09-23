Karnataka seer sexual assault case: Court rejects bail plea of co-accused hostel warden

A district court in Karnataka’s Chitradurga region has rejected the bail plea of the warden of a girls’ hostel attached to the Murugharajendra Mutt, who has been accused of abetting the sexual assault of two minor girls by the chief pontiff of the mutt.

The warden was arrested along with Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the seer of the influential Lingayat mutt, earlier this month in connection with charges of sexual assault and sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The district court is scheduled to decide on the bail plea of the seer this week.

Meanwhile, it also rejected a plea by a manager of the mutt and an advocate linked to the mutt for the production of phone call details and conversations of the two minor victims and people who helped them file the sexual assault case, including that of S K Basavarajan – a former administrator of the mutt – and an NGO which sheltered the girls.

The district court said that details of conversations and other evidence had been collected by the police and that since the case is still under investigation, the details will be available at the trial stage rather than the probe stage.

Earlier the district court rejected an anticipatory bail plea of a junior pontiff of the mutt – a 17-year-old – who had sought bail since he had been booked by the police under POCSO rather than the Juvenile Justice Act. The court rejected the plea on the grounds that there is no question of the arrest of a juvenile as per law. The court has also stated that the age of a juvenile in conflict with the law would have to be determined by the Juvenile Justice Board.

A police case was lodged against the seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru by the Mysuru police on August 26 under POCSO and section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code for rape after two girls aged 16 and 15 told members of the state Child Welfare Committee that they were sexually assaulted between January 1, 2019, and June 6, 2022. The girls were students of a school run by the mutt in Chitradurga and were residents of a hostel run by the mutt. The complaint was later transferred to the Chitradurga rural police.

Apart from the seer and the warden, the others named in the case are A J Paramashivaiah (identified as leader Paramashivaiah in the complaint filed on behalf of the victims), a manager at the mutt; N Gangadhara (identified as lawyer Gangadharaiah in the police complaint), and the junior pontiff, who are all accused of abetting the seer’s alleged crimes.