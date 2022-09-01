scorecardresearch
Karnataka seer, accused of sexual assault, arrested by Chitradurga police

Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru, the head pontiff of the Murugarajendra Mutt. (File)

The police in Karnataka Thursday arrested Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the pontiff of Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt, for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor students in Chitradurga. According to police sources, the seer was taken into custody from the mutt.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chitradurga SP Parashurama K confirmed that the seer has been arrested. “We have arrested the seer and the procedures will follow. He is being questioned now.”

Mysuru police had lodged a complaint against Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru on August 26 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to rape. This came after two girls told members of the state Child Welfare Committee that they were sexually assaulted between January 1, 2019, and June 6, 2022 by the seer. The case was later transferred to Chitradurga district police.

The seer had applied for anticipatory bail and on Thursday, the court had adjourned the hearing till Friday. The seer being investigated by the Karnataka Police heads one of the most prominent of the nearly 3,000 Lingayat mutts in the state.

A highly influential Lingayat mutt located in central Karnataka, Murugamutt is considered a power centre as well, offering services like free education to people from backward, Dalit and tribal communities. The mutt’s core values stand on 12th century social reformer Basavanna. With Lingayats making up one of the major communities in Karnataka, the mutt has a strong hold in political circles. Several CMs of the state, including the current CM, Basavaraj Bommai, and former CM B S Yediyurappa, hail from the community.

