Karnataka seer forms ‘Hindu Task Force’ to prevent ‘love jihad’ cases

A seer in Mangaluru in Karnataka on Monday announced an outfit to prevent cases of alleged ‘love jihad’ and ‘protect Hindu identity’ in the coastal region of the state.

The formation of the ‘Hindu Task Force’ was announced by Sri Rajasekharananda Swamiji of Vajradehi Math in Mangaluru. “Task force has been formed since people of other communities are involved in relationships with Hindu girls and spoiling our (Hindu) girls’ life and education. Most of the girls had to discontinue the education due to ‘love jihad’,” he said.

Responding to the formation of the outfit, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government will not tolerate people taking law into their own hands. “Ours is a government formed according to the Constitution. We are working with the spirit of law, order and equality. There is no problem in spreading one’s thoughts. But the government will not tolerate if one takes law into one’s hands or indulges in violence. This message has been sent very clearly. Our government is functioning according to the laws. It is our duty to protect the law,” he told reporters in Udupi.

“There are laws to deal with everything. Some of these laws were passed by the previous governments. We are not formulating any new rules,” he added.

At the same time, the CM responded to the Opposition’s allegations that he was mute to the developments of communal tension in the state. “My actions are speaking. We should not speak. Our work should speak. We know what decisions should be taken and what action to be taken at what time. I need not learn any lessons from them. These are the people who dropped cases at the government level against those who were facing direct charges of murder. Where was their duty consciousness then?” he asked.

“During the regime of Siddaramaiah, murders of several Hindu workers took place. They have withdrawn the cases against those who murdered the Hindu workers. Did Siddaramaiah lose his mental balance then.”