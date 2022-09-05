Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

A seer of the Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt, Basavasiddalinga Swami, was found dead inside the monastery in Karnataka’s Belagavi district Monday, said the police.

The police suspect Basavasiddalinga Swami died by suicide at the mutt in the Neginahala village under Bailahongala taluk of the district. Sources in the police said they have recovered a note from the spot. The content of the note is not known.

The police said they are probing the reason behind the seer’s decision to take his life.

The incident came to light on Monday when the staff of the mutt entered his room and found him dead, according to the police.

His death comes after an audio clip went viral a few days ago on social media in which two women are heard talking over the phone discussing the alleged case of sexual assault at the Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt in the Chitradurga district of the state. They can also be heard mentioning the name of Basavasiddalinga Swami.

Though the veracity of the audio could not be independently verified, local residents suspect the audio might be one of the reasons leading to the death of the seer.