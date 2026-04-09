Karnataka seer Basavajaya Mruthyunjaya Swami lodges extortion FIR; accused alleges sexual exploitation

Jagadguru Basavajaya Mruthyunjaya Swami alleged that the accused circulated defamatory content against him through TV and YouTube channels. (File photo)

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against four people, including a woman, following a complaint by Jagadguru Basavajaya Mruthyunjaya Swami of the Lingayat Panchamasali Jagadguru Mahapeetha at Kudala Sangama, alleging extortion, criminal intimidation and defamation, the Bengaluru police said on Wednesday.

In a counter move, the woman has approached the state women’s commission and other authorities, accusing the Swami of sexual exploitation and blackmail. No FIR has been lodged in this instance yet.

In his complaint filed on April 4, the Swami alleged that the woman, the prime accused associated with a foundation in Bengaluru, came in contact with him around two to three years ago, claimed to run an orphanage, and sought support for social causes.