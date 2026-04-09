Karnataka seer Basavajaya Mruthyunjaya Swami lodges extortion FIR; accused alleges sexual exploitation

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A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against four people, including a woman, following a complaint by Jagadguru Basavajaya Mruthyunjaya Swami of the Lingayat Panchamasali Jagadguru Mahapeetha at Kudala Sangama, alleging extortion, criminal intimidation and defamation, the Bengaluru police said on Wednesday.
In a counter move, the woman has approached the state women’s commission and other authorities, accusing the Swami of sexual exploitation and blackmail. No FIR has been lodged in this instance yet.
In his complaint filed on April 4, the Swami alleged that the woman, the prime accused associated with a foundation in Bengaluru, came in contact with him around two to three years ago, claimed to run an orphanage, and sought support for social causes.
Over time, she allegedly began making repeated demands for financial assistance. When he refused, she allegedly attempted to defame him through false allegations and media campaigns.
The FIR lodged at Vijayapura Rural police station states that on February 11, 2026, the accused allegedly intercepted the Swami’s vehicle near Kaggod village in Vijayapura district and demanded money. Upon his refusal, they reportedly created a disturbance and damaged the vehicle before the situation was brought under control by accompanying staff.
The complaint further alleges that defamatory content against the Swami was circulated through TV and YouTube channels. Despite securing an interim injunction from a civil court in Bengaluru, the accused allegedly continued the campaign.
Additionally, the Swami alleged that one of his disciples received a threatening phone call demanding Rs 3 crore, with warnings of further defamation if the amount was not paid. The complaint also mentions threats of filing a false rape case.
Apart from the woman, the police named three accused—Pratvigoud Bin Aravindgoud, Yashwant M, and MD Viresh—and registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections 308(2), 115(2), 352, 351(2), 126(2), and 324(4), read with Section 3(5), on charges related to extortion and intimidation, among others.
Meanwhile, the woman on Saturday approached the Karnataka State Women Commission, State Human Rights Commission, the chief minister, the home minister, and the Bengaluru City police commissioner, levelling allegations of sexual exploitation and blackmail against the Swami.
In her complaint, she claimed that she had come in contact with the Swami through social and community-related activities and had met him multiple times in Bengaluru. She alleged that he gained her trust by offering support for her initiatives.
She further alleged that he later called her to a private location on the pretext of providing media exposure and assistance, where he behaved inappropriately, made physical advances, and sexually exploited her.
The woman has also alleged that the Swami recorded private videos without her consent and subsequently used them to threaten and blackmail her, warning that the videos would be circulated on social media if she did not comply with his demands. She stated that the alleged acts have caused her severe mental stress, fear, and emotional trauma.
No FIR has been registered against Swami so far. The Karnataka State Women Commission has, however, written to the superintendent of police seeking action on the woman’s complaint.
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