5 drought-hit districts eye relief as Karnataka seeks Rs 4,708 crore from Centre

Karnataka minister Eshwar Khandre et Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and Minister of State V Somanna in New Delhi (File photo),

The Karnataka government Tuesday requested Rs 4,708.14 crore from the Centre for the Yettinahole project under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship initiative aimed at providing drinking water facilities to rural households.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre met Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and Minister of State V Somanna in New Delhi and urged them to take up the project under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Yettinhole project, which is partially complete, aims to provide drinking water to drought-affected districts in South Interior Karnataka. They include Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga and Tumakuru. The project covers around 6,600 villages spread across the districts and is expected to benefit a population of around 75 lakh.