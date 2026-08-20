Karnataka seeks Lok Sabha seat freeze: ‘Our success mustn’t shrink our voice’

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar moved a resolution at the Southern Zonal Council meeting on Thursday to freeze the Lok Sabha’s strength and provide women’s reservation from within the available number of seats.

“We welcome the assurance that no southern state will lose seats. But representation is not only about numbers. It is about weight, and about voice,” he said in his address at the meeting being held at Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

At the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Shivakumar said southern states have answered the nation’s call and controlled their population with discipline and success. “That success must never become the reason to make our voice smaller. Our economic weight must be matched with political voice,” the Congress leader said, maintaining that the representation of Karnataka and other southern states should not be reduced either in absolute numbers or in proportion.