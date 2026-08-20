Karnataka seeks Lok Sabha seat freeze: ‘Our success mustn’t shrink our voice’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar moved a resolution at the Southern Zonal Council meeting on Thursday to freeze the Lok Sabha’s strength and provide women’s reservation from within the available number of seats.
“We welcome the assurance that no southern state will lose seats. But representation is not only about numbers. It is about weight, and about voice,” he said in his address at the meeting being held at Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.
At the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Shivakumar said southern states have answered the nation’s call and controlled their population with discipline and success. “That success must never become the reason to make our voice smaller. Our economic weight must be matched with political voice,” the Congress leader said, maintaining that the representation of Karnataka and other southern states should not be reduced either in absolute numbers or in proportion.
“I therefore urge this council to move a resolution to freeze the number of seats in the Lok Sabha to the current number and provide women’s reservation within that number. I call upon my fellow chief ministers to stand together behind our shared stand,” he was quoted as saying by a released issued by the chief minister’s office.
Shivakumar also urged the central government to reconsider the recently passed Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Bill 2026, which he said was “taking away the state’s right to tax major minerals—a right that was given to the state by a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court”.
The Bill prohibits states from imposing specified levies on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands, except in accordance with conditions or restrictions prescribed by the Centre.
Shivakumar also raised the issue related to the proposed Mekedatu dam, which Tamil Nadu opposes.
“The Mekedatu project is an important project not only for Karnataka, but for Tamil Nadu as well,” he said, adding that “every drop of water from the Mekedatu project will help farmers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry”.
Zonal councils are advisory forums where the Centre, states, and Union Territories discuss and resolve matters of mutual interest.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram