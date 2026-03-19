Karnataka seeks Governor’s approval to regulate honorary doctorates awarded by varsities

Flagging the lack of regulation in granting honorary doctorates, the Karnataka Higher Education Department has sought the formation of an expert panel to clear the honorary awards granted by universities in the state.

Minister for Higher Education Dr M C Sudhakar, in a letter dated March 12, has sought approval from the Governor, who is also Chancellor of state-run universities, to constitute the panel.

The proposed committee will review existing norms and recommend guidelines. This is expected to ensure transparency and uniformity in all public, private, and deemed-to-be universities of the state, while conferring the recognition.

Under the existing system, the names for candidates are shortlisted by the university syndicate, which is cleared by a committee constituted by the Governor.