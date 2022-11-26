Karnataka secures 1st position in registration of health professionals: Health minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar Saturday said the state has ranked first in the registration of health professionals and number two in the registration of health facilities under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

“Karnataka holds the first position with 28,643 doctors and nurses registered in the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR). Karnataka has also secured the 2nd position under the Health Facility Registry (HFR) and a total of 27,244 facilities have been registered. The state has also made significant progress in setting up section and block-wise fast-track counters in outpatient departments using the ‘scan and share’ feature under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The ABDM aims to develop a comprehensive digital health infrastructure in the country. This will bridge the gap between various stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem through digital channels,” he said.

“Karnataka ranks 2nd in the country by linking 4.58 lakh records to ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account). It is also a significant achievement that out of 517 public hospitals in the country that are using the HMIS (Health Management Information System) and the ABDM, 334 are in Karnataka. With 1.35 crore people in the country having Ayushman Bharat health accounts, the state ranks seventh in this sector,” the minister said.

He also pointed out that the QR Code-based OPD registration service, which was recently installed at CV Raman General Hospital, Bengaluru, was extended to 15 hospitals across the state. “A similar system would be implemented in all medical college hospitals, district hospitals and high-pressure taluk hospitals,” Sudhakar said.

The QR Code-based OPD registration allows the patients to scan the hospital’s unique QR Code with their mobile phone (using phone camera/scanner/ABHA App/Arogya Setu App/or any other ABDM-enabled App) and share their profile details with the hospital. Once the profile is shared, the hospital provides a token number (queue number). The token generated is sent as a notification to the patient’s selected app and is also displayed on the screens placed at the OPD registration counters for the ease of patients. As per their token number, the patient can go to the registration counter and directly collect their outpatient slip (OP slip) for doctor consultation as their details are already present at the registration counter.

“Due to this development, there is no need to carry any physical documents. Detailed personal health records may be procured instantly upon consent. This has been a significant benefit of ABDM, which has been implemented in collaboration with the National Health Authority (NHA). This reduces the queues and waiting time for OPD registration. Accessing medical records has also been made easy,” the minister said.