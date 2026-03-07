Karnataka has one of the most secure digital ecosystems: Home Minister G Parameshwara at cybercrime summit

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Karnataka has built one of the most secure digital ecosystems in the world, Home Minister G Parameshwara said while inaugurating the third edition of the CIDECODE-2026 Cybercrime Investigation Summit in Bengaluru on Saturday.
The one-day national conference, organised by the Centre for Cybercrime Investigation Training & Research (CCITR), is a joint initiative of the Criminal Investigation Department, Infosys Foundation and the Data Security Council of India.
Addressing the gathering, Parameshwara said Karnataka has emerged as a global technology hub, with the world looking at Bengaluru as a centre for innovation and digital transformation.
“Karnataka is not just a state but a global brand. With the rapid expansion of the digital economy, ensuring cybersecurity has become critical. The government has taken several steps to strengthen cybercrime investigation by establishing specialised units with advanced training and technology,” he said.
The minister noted that the government has set up 43 Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police stations across districts and major cities in the state to enhance cybersecurity and improve response to digital crimes. He also emphasised the importance of partnerships with the private sector and international organisations to address evolving cyber threats.
During the inaugural session, the minister released two research reports prepared by CCITR titled ‘Cryptocurrency Forensics’ and ‘Smartwatch Forensics’. He also announced the launch of the CIDECODE Tech Hackathon and Cyber Law Ideathon, initiatives aimed at encouraging students to develop innovative solutions to real-world cybercrime investigation challenges.
Senior police officials, including M A Saleem, Pronab Mohanty, Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar, and Vinayak Godse, were present at the event.
Speaking at the summit, Saleem said the platform plays a key role in strengthening India’s response to cybercrime. “CIDECODE has evolved into an important forum where investigators, technology experts and industry partners collaborate to enhance the country’s cybercrime investigation capabilities,” he said.
The summit brought together over 150 senior police officers from Karnataka and about 60 officers from across India, along with experts from government, industry and international organisations to discuss emerging cyber threats and investigative strategies.
Officials said CCITR has trained more than 62,000 personnel from the police, judiciary, and other agencies since its inception in 2019, significantly contributing to strengthening cybercrime investigation capacity in the country.
The summit featured two parallel technical tracks for deeper engagement on investigative technologies and cybercrime trends. A hands-on cryptocurrency investigation workshop was also introduced to address the growing need for expertise in cryptocurrency forensics and financial fraud investigations.
Key themes discussed included dark web activities, cryptocurrency tracking, financial fraud prevention, blockchain evidence admissibility, cyber jurisprudence under IT rules, transnational digital evidence trails, child sexual abuse material CSAM enforcement, cross-border investigations and strengthening digital forensic laboratories.
More than 12 digital forensic technology companies set up exhibition stalls at the event, showcasing advanced investigative tools and solutions, highlighting the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the technology industry in combating cybercrime.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram