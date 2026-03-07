Karnataka has one of the most secure digital ecosystems: Home Minister G Parameshwara at cybercrime summit

Home Minister G Parameshwara said Karnataka has emerged as a global technology hub, with the world looking at Bengaluru as a centre for innovation and digital transformation. (Express Photo)

Karnataka has built one of the most secure digital ecosystems in the world, Home Minister G Parameshwara said while inaugurating the third edition of the CIDECODE-2026 Cybercrime Investigation Summit in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The one-day national conference, organised by the Centre for Cybercrime Investigation Training & Research (CCITR), is a joint initiative of the Criminal Investigation Department, Infosys Foundation and the Data Security Council of India.

Addressing the gathering, Parameshwara said Karnataka has emerged as a global technology hub, with the world looking at Bengaluru as a centre for innovation and digital transformation.

“Karnataka is not just a state but a global brand. With the rapid expansion of the digital economy, ensuring cybersecurity has become critical. The government has taken several steps to strengthen cybercrime investigation by establishing specialised units with advanced training and technology,” he said.