Karnataka Second PUC Results: State records 61.88% pass percentage

The second Pre-University Course (PUC) annual examination of April-May 2022 was held from April 22 to May 18 in 1,076 examination centres across Karnataka.

The total number of students who appeared for the examination is 6,83,563 and the overall pass percentage is 61.88%. The pass percentage for Arts was recorded at 48.71%, Commerce at 64.97% and Science at 72.53%.

The girls outperformed the boys yet again with a pass percentage of 68.72% vs 55.22%. In March 2020, girls secured a pass percentage of 68.73% while boys secured a pass percentage of 54.77%.

A total of 14, 210 students scored centum (100/100) in Mathematics, followed by 4,868 in Computer Science and 3,460 in Accountancy. A total of 91,106 students scored distinction this year (85% above) while 49,301 students scored third or pass class (below 50%).

Dakshin Kannada topped the pass percentage category by securing 88.02, a slight dip from 90.71 in March 2020. Udupi stood second with 86.38%, a decrease of 4% from 90.71 in 2020. Bengaluru South stood fourth (76.24) and Bengaluru North stood seventh (72.01%).

Toppers

Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairagond and Madivalara Sahana from the Ballari district topped the Arts section by scoring 594 out of 600 marks.

Maanav Vinay Kejriwal from Bengaluru and three others topped the Commerce section with a score of 596 out of 600 marks.

Simran Sesha Rao from Bengaluru topped the Science section with a score of 598 out of 600 marks.