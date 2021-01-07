Karnataka: Second dry run for Covid vaccine in all 30 districts tomorrow 

The Karnataka government is all set to conduct another dry run for Covid-19 vaccination across the state on Friday. The drive will be held in 263 places.

The first dry run for the vaccination was held on January 2 in five districts — Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Mysuru and Belagavi. This time, according to the state health department, it will be carried out in six centres in each of the state’s 30 districts, and will cover district hospitals, medical college hospital (government and private), urban primary health centres, taluk hospitals, primary health centres, community health centres, and private hospitals.

“The dry run will be an exercise for end-to-end testing of COVID-19 vaccination process except the actual vaccination and will include planning and preparations, including prerequisites for vaccine introduction and use of Co-WIN portal, uploading beneficiaries and session site details, verification of documents at session sites, mock drill of beneficiary vaccination and reporting. The dry run will ensure feasibility of COVID-19 vaccination implementation at all types of session sites,” the health department said in a statement.

The vaccination drive should be a people’s movement once we get the vaccine, said Health Minister Dr Sudhakar after a virtual meeting with Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan on Thursday.

Sudhakar said a detailed discussion was held with the Centre regarding the preparation and distribution of Covid-19 vaccine.

“We are conducting a vaccination dry run at 263 places on January 8. Earlier it was planned at three locations in each district, but we have prepared to conduct it at seven locations in each district. This dry run will be held at 24 district hospitals, 20 medical colleges, 43 taluk hospitals, 31 community health centres, 87 primary health centres, 30 urban primary health care centres and 28 private health centres across the state,” the Minister said.

About the storage capacity of the state, Sudhakar said: “We have 10 walk-in coolers, four walk-in freezers, 3,201 ILRs 3039 deep freezers, 3,312 cold boxes, 46,591 vaccine carriers and 2,25,749 ice packs. The Centre has also provided 64 Large ILRs with the capacity of 225 litres each. Remaining two walk-in coolers and one walk-in freezer will be received from the centre.” He also said the Centre has provided 24 lakh syringes.

So far, 6.30 lakh healthcare workers serving in both government and private sectors have registered for vaccination and the window for registration is still open.

The Centre is providing one crore vaccines to all states and Police, health workers and defence personnel will get the vaccine on priority, said the Minister.