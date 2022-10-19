Karnataka SDPI leaders accuse police of harassment and misuse of UAPA

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Wednesday alleged that the Karnataka police are arresting its cadres under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA] and harassing them by breaking into their houses at night.

SDPI state general secretary Bhaskar Prasad dismissed as a joke the police claim that party workers were plotting to disturb peace.

Prasad asked if the Mangaluru police commissioner was working as per the Constitution and accused police of turning a blind eye when the “RSS and Sri Ram Sena” displayed weapons on Vijayadashami. “They searched SDPI offices so many times but could not find even a single razor or blade,” he said.

And the SDPI state president said the BJP government wanted to intimidate the party. “If any of the state leaders of our party are called for any inquiry or information, we will go and provide them with the required information,” Abdul Majeed Mysore said. “It is a tragedy that a registered political party is not allowed to function in a democracy.”

Majeed said his party would continue its political struggle, and called on all secular parties including the Congress to unite against the BJP’s “tyranny”.

SDPI state leader Afsar Kodlipete also spoke at the press conference.