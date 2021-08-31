Karnataka schools to reopen for classes 6-8 from Sept 6

The Karnataka government has decided to allow schools to reopen for classes 6-8 on alternate days from September 6 in regions where the Covid-19 test positivity rate is below two per cent. State Revenue Minister R Ashok, said here on Monday that schools will be reopened at 50 per cent capacity on alternate days, for half a day, with Saturday and Sunday being holidays.

The government had earlier allowed the opening of high school classes 9-12 on August 23. Good attendance was reported in government high schools since August 23, but many private schools have not opened yet. “Out of 6,472 samples of children, only 14 samples have tested positive. This is very low and that is why we have decided to open up offline schooling for more classes in the state,” Ashok said.

The decision to reopen classes 6-8 was announced following Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s meetings with a technical advisory committee and a group of ministers on Monday.

The government has not yet decided on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year despite pressure from various quarters. “We need to be very careful as we are expecting a third wave and therefore, a report would be obtained from all DCs and SPs of all districts and commissioners of Bengaluru city by September 5 and appropriate decision would be taken after discussing with experts,” the government said Monday.

One of the key decisions taken following the meetings on Monday is to introduce a week-long institutional quarantine for all people entering Karnataka from Kerala in the wake of a test positivity rate of nearly 19 per cent observed in the neighbouring state. (https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/karnataka-covid-week-long-institutional-quarantine-kerala-curfew-7478828/) “One-week institutional quarantine is mandatory for people coming from Kerala and testing on the seventh day is compulsory, irrespective of the vaccination status and negative RT-PCR test report,” the government said in a statement. Ashok said the mandatory institutional quarantine rule would be applicable to students as well. “All visitors including students will also be subjected to a Covid-19 test after completing the one-week institutional quarantine,” the minister said.

The government has also decided to relax the night curfew across the state except for Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts where the test positivity rate is higher than the rest of the state. Meanwhile, restrictions will continue in Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu due to the high test positivity rate in neighbouring Kerala.