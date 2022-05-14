Karnataka schools to reopen from May 16

Dismissing rumours of a delay, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has clarified that Karnataka schools will reopen as per schedule on May 16. The education department, he said, was keen on implementing ‘Kalika Chetarike’ or learning recovery programme throughout the year to help bridge the learning loss for students due to the pandemic.

The Recognized Unaided Private Schools Association, however, said that schools should have opened much earlier in May because of the long learning gap that has affected the academic performance of many students. The association also alleged that this year’s academic calendar prepared by the education department does not fulfil the vision of a learning recovery programme.

“One of our important demands after reopening schools is to implement ‘Kalika Chetarike’ throughout the year. However, the academic calendar shows the first assessment test commencing from July, giving very little time for students to learn the incomplete portions and face exams in just two months,” said Lokesh Talikatte, president of the association.

But Nagesh dismissed such claims during a press conference earlier this week. “There are baseless rumours that ‘Kalika Chetarike’ will only last for 15 days. The learning recovery programme is scheduled for the entire year to help students familiarise concepts from previous classes using worksheets,” he said.