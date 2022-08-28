scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Karnataka schools body writes to PM Modi alleging corruption in education department, demands removal of BC Nagesh

RUPSA alleged that to renew the recognition and obtain NOCs, private schools are being asked to bribe the education department at various levels.

teachers day, Punjab, Punjab teachers national awards, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe association also alleged irregularities in teachers’ posting and negligence by the department in addressing the teacher shortage in government schools. (File/Representational)

The Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) in Karnataka has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging “rampant” corruption in the school education and literacy department of the state and demanded the removal of Education Minister BC Nagesh.

Lokesh Talikatte, president of RUPSA, alleged that private school management officials are being asked by education department officials to bribe block education officers (BEO) and deputy director public instruction officials (DDPI) in different districts of the state. According to Talikatte, the BEOs and DDPIs demand bribe from private school management officials for renewing the recognition of the school, obtaining no-objection certificate (NOC) for schools who want to follow the curriculum of other boards or for refunding RTE (right to education) fees.

“In order to obtain NOCs and also renew the recognition of private schools, we are asked to bribe the education department, right from BEO level to the officials in the ministry. This has led to the closure of many private schools over the last two years. Besides, the department officials also periodically visit schools to extort money on one or the other pretext,” alleged Talikatte, who said he had written to PM Modi with supporting documents and evidence.

Talikatte also accused the education department officials of demanding bribes to the tune of Rs 15 lakh at various office levels to obtain the NOC for schools to affiliate with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...

The association also alleged irregularities in teachers’ posting and negligence by the department in addressing the teacher shortage in government schools.

More from Bangalore

“The teachers’ posts are auctioned for and they get transferred to coveted places only after paying a hefty amount. The government schools are left with only 20-30 per cent of the teaching staff, while the rest are assigned to election duty, midday meals, training programmes among other non-teaching activities,” said Talikatte, who asked the prime minister to sack Education Minister Nagesh in order to “cleanse” the education system.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 05:35:26 pm
Next Story

Hrithik Roshan checks on ex-wife Sussanne Khan as they leave after a reunion with friends Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi. Watch

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred
Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement