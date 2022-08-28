Karnataka schools body writes to PM Modi alleging corruption in education department, demands removal of BC Nagesh

The Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) in Karnataka has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging “rampant” corruption in the school education and literacy department of the state and demanded the removal of Education Minister BC Nagesh.

Lokesh Talikatte, president of RUPSA, alleged that private school management officials are being asked by education department officials to bribe block education officers (BEO) and deputy director public instruction officials (DDPI) in different districts of the state. According to Talikatte, the BEOs and DDPIs demand bribe from private school management officials for renewing the recognition of the school, obtaining no-objection certificate (NOC) for schools who want to follow the curriculum of other boards or for refunding RTE (right to education) fees.

“In order to obtain NOCs and also renew the recognition of private schools, we are asked to bribe the education department, right from BEO level to the officials in the ministry. This has led to the closure of many private schools over the last two years. Besides, the department officials also periodically visit schools to extort money on one or the other pretext,” alleged Talikatte, who said he had written to PM Modi with supporting documents and evidence.

Talikatte also accused the education department officials of demanding bribes to the tune of Rs 15 lakh at various office levels to obtain the NOC for schools to affiliate with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).

The association also alleged irregularities in teachers’ posting and negligence by the department in addressing the teacher shortage in government schools.

“The teachers’ posts are auctioned for and they get transferred to coveted places only after paying a hefty amount. The government schools are left with only 20-30 per cent of the teaching staff, while the rest are assigned to election duty, midday meals, training programmes among other non-teaching activities,” said Talikatte, who asked the prime minister to sack Education Minister Nagesh in order to “cleanse” the education system.