Karnataka to conduct entrance tests more frequently to meet teacher recruitment targets in govt schools

With government schools in Karnataka facing an acute shortage of teachers, the primary and secondary education department has decided to conduct common entrance tests (CETs) till the demand is met.

Acknowledging this, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said, “We have not been able to meet the number of qualified teachers as mentioned in the recruitment notification yet. For instance, only 3,000 candidates passed the CET even as the requirement was higher.”

As an immediate resolution, Nagesh said, the department has decided to conduct CETs twice this year. “The process to recruit at least 5,000 teachers will begin soon. More CETs will be conducted till the requirement (number of teachers to fill vacancies) is met,” he said in Kalaburagi.

Meanwhile, statistics from the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) till September this year indicated that 45,223 sanctioned posts in primary schools, high schools and PU colleges were unoccupied. While 25,813 (57 per cent) vacancies were for teachers in primary classes alone, another 15,907 (35 per cent) were for teachers at the high school level.

“A proposal that we have submitted to recruit high school teachers is still before the finance department. The process to fill these vacant posts can begin once we get the permission in writing,” a senior official at DPI told The Indian Express. The official added that local authorities were allowed to hire guest teachers to close the gap.

Last month, at an event celebrating Teachers’ Day in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced 5,000 teachers would be recruited “soon.” He cited the hike in enrollment at government schools and minister Nagesh’s request to consider teacher recruitment on priority as reasons behind the decision.

Ironically, parents and residents of Dubaratatti village in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district held a protest as no teachers were present to welcome 22 students who turned up on Monday, the first day when students enrolled in classes 1 to 5 returned to campuses in the state, after nearly 19 months due to Covid-19.