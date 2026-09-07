Karnataka students lived in a cowshed for 5 years, shifted after videos went viral

A couple of days after videos went viral showing students of a state-run residential school in Karnataka living in a cowshed, the students were shifted to two different hostels on Monday.

The institute in question, Dr BR Ambedkar Residential School in Shantigrama, Hassan district, is run by the Social Welfare Department of the state government for students hailing from scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and other disadvantaged communities. It has also emerged that the residential school, which houses 92 boys and 80 girls studying in Classes 6 to 10, was being run from the cowshed for nearly five years at a monthly rent of Rs 1.08 lakh.