School student accidentally dies while rehearsing Bhagat Singh’s role in a play in Chitradurga

A school student died in a freak accident while allegedly rehearsing for a play alone at his home in Chitradurga town in Karnataka Sunday. He was supposed to perform the play on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava in his school Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sujay Gowda, 12, a student of Class VII. His parents, Nagaraj and Bhagyalakshmi, run a tea shop in the town.

The incident took place between 6.45-7.45 pm Sunday. A source said Sujay was reportedly rehearsing for the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh when the mishap happened.

While his parents were at work, Sujay locked himself up in his home and started rehearsing. He was rehearsing for the part where Bhagat Singh was hanged and he might have lost his balance and injured himself, the source added.

The incident came to light when Bhagyalakshmi returned home and broke open the door with the help of neighbours, only to find Sujay hanging from the fan. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The Chitradurga extension police said they have registered a case of unnatural death. “Prima facie, it appears that Sujay accidentally died while practicing,” an officer said.