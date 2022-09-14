Karnataka school principal, staffer held on charges of sexually harassing girls

The principal and a staffer of a government residential school in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district were arrested Tuesday on charges of sexually harassing girl students.

“A total of 10 girls said they had faced sexual harassment. The accused have been arrested under POCSO and other charges,” Yashwant V Gurukar, deputy commissioner of Kalaburagi, said Wednesday, adding that the girls of the school in Chincholi taluk had been shifted “to the Intelligence Bureau office under police protection”.

Principal Chetan Reddy and computer operator Sangamesh were arrested after a video surfaced online showing some girls complaining that the duo had touched them inappropriately and threatened to expel them if they reported the matter, according to an officer from the Konchavaram police station.

One of the girls also attempted suicide and some parents thrashed Reddy and Sangamesh after learning about the incident, the police officer said.

The duo were booked on charges under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult to modesty of women) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on a complaint lodged by the tahsildar and Prabhu Linga, assistant director of the social welfare department, which runs the school.

A new principal has been appointed to the school, according to Gurukar.