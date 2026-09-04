Karnataka Lokayukta orders safety audit of schools after roof collapse injures 6 students

A day after six students were injured when a concrete ceiling of a government primary school in Karnataka collapsed, the Lokayukta on Thursday initiated suo motu proceedings and ordered a wider inspection of government schools in Bagalkote district.

The Lokayukta has also directed that students must not be allowed to attend classes in any portion of a school building found to be unsafe.

The ceiling of Mugalolli Tanda Government Primary School in the district collapsed on Wednesday, September 2, when classes were underway, injuring six students. The students were rushed to hospital, and their injuries were reported to be minor. According to sources, one of the girls sustained a head injury and remains under observation in hospital.

The Lokayukta, in its statement, has directed its police wing to conduct random inspections and submit a comprehensive report on the condition of government school buildings. The Education Department has also been asked to undertake a safety audit of all schools in the district.

It has raised concerns over the allegedly dilapidated state of the school building. Parents had also reportedly raised concerns about the safety of the structure before the incident.

“If any part of the school building is identified as unsafe, classes should not be conducted in such part of the building, and the concerned authorities have been directed to make suitable arrangements for conducting classes at an alternative location until the building is certified safe for use. It has also been ordered to conduct a structural safety inspection of the entire school building through a qualified engineer and submit a report,” the Lokayukta said in a statement.

The Lokayukta has also sought records of previous inspections and safety certificates relating to the Mugalolli Tanda school, details of complaints or representations made by parents and information on whether funds had previously been sanctioned for repairing or reconstructing the building.

Audit to cover hygiene aspects too

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In its statement, the Lokayukta said that the district-wide audit will cover not just the structural condition of school buildings but also basic safety and infrastructure, including compound walls, toilets, drinking water facilities, playgrounds, cleanliness and hygiene.

The Lokayukta has sought a detailed inventory of government primary and high school buildings in Bagalkote that have been classified as dilapidated, hazardous or structurally unsafe. The information sought includes the location and taluk of each school, year of construction, present condition of the building and student strength.

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It has also sought details of action taken by the government, Zilla Panchayat and Panchayat Raj Engineering Department on unsafe school buildings, including repairs, renovation or reconstruction. Officials have been asked to provide details of funds sanctioned and released, the status of ongoing works and pending proposals, along with timelines for making unsafe structures fit for use.

As part of the proceedings, the authorities have been asked to furnish details of the Mugalolli Tanda incident, including the circumstances and date of the collapse, the number of students present in the classroom, details of the six injured students, their injuries and the treatment provided.

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Notices have been issued to officials from the State Education Department, Dharwad division; the Bagalkote district administration; Zilla Panchayat; the Education Department; the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department; and the headmaster of Mugalolli Tanda Government Primary School.