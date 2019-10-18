Karnataka bus driver leaves school kids stranded inside for hours, goes partying with friends

In an unusual incident, a school bus driver in Karnataka left the kids stranded inside the vehicle for hours and allegedly went to grab a drink with his friends in a village near Madhugiri taluk in Tumakuru district. Drunken driving cases by school van drivers are increasingly on the rise across Bengaluru.

Advertising

Chirec Public School students in Madhugiri had left school at 4 pm when the bus driver stopped the vehicle midway around 5 pm near ID Halli and stepped out allegedly to party at his friend’s house even as 15 kids were still in the bus.

When the school bus didn’t arrive at the respective destinations even at 6 pm, worried parents went to search for their kids and found them inside the bus near ID Halli. One of the parents said, “We were worried that the school van didn’t reach the village on time, hence when we all went searching and we found kids near ID Halli inside the school bus locked at around 7.30 pm. We then found the driver happily enjoying drinking with his friends.”

The parents then complained to the school authorities about the bus driver, identified as Basavaraju. The Madhugiri block education officer (BEO) registered the complaint and visited the school for inspection after the incident. R Rangappa, BEO of Madhugiri, said, “I have issued the notice to the school management and I have sought the information about the mandatory cab safety committee in the school. We have warned the management of stern action.”

The police have registered a case against the driver. According to police, the driver is absconding.