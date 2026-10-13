Karnataka urges Centre to review 50% quota ceiling, will pursue legal options

Parameshwara urged urged the Centre to initiate a comprehensive review of the 50 per cent reservation ceiling and to examine the state's request to include the enhanced reservation ceiling in the Constitution's Ninth Schedule. (File Photo/ X/Parameshwara)

Following the Karnataka High Court decision that struck down the enhancement of reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said Monday the government would pursue all legal options, including filing an appeal before the Supreme Court of India.

In a statement issued late Monday evening, Parameshwara called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre to initiate “a comprehensive review of the 50 per cent reservation ceiling, pursue appropriate constitutional and legislative measures, and examine Karnataka’s request for Ninth Schedule inclusion without further delay.”

“In October 2022, the then BJP government was fully aware that enhancing SC/ST reservation would increase the total reservation in Karnataka to 56 per cent, exceeding the prevailing 50 per cent ceiling. Its own leadership publicly acknowledged the need to seek protection under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. Yet, the legislation was enacted just months before the Assembly elections without that protection having been secured,” Parameshwara said.