Karnataka Cabinet defers decision on SC internal reservation, convenes special meeting

The Karnataka Cabinet Thursday deferred the decision on internal reservation for the Scheduled Caste category in the direct recruitment of 56,432 posts and scheduled a special meeting to decide on the matter.
Addressing a news conference, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the government remains committed to providing internal reservation, but discussions could not be completed as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had other engagements.
“In view of court judgments and several points raised, not all members were able to give their opinions. Since the discussion was not complete, no decision was taken today,” said Patil.
In response to a question, he said the ongoing deliberations will not affect recruitment notifications already issued. “The 56,432 recruitment orders will stand. No decision affecting them has been taken by the Cabinet,” he said.
The special Cabinet meeting will be scheduled by the CM at the earliest, Patil added.
Days before the Cabinet meeting, leaders from the SC Left community, such as Excise Minister R B Thimmapur and Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa, said the state government would provide “proportionate internal reservation” while recruiting for the said posts.
In 2022, Karnataka hiked quotas for SC communities from 15 to 17 per cent, and for ST communities from 3 to 7 per cent, taking the state’s total reservation to 56 per cent and exceeding the Supreme Court-mandated 50 per cent ceiling.
While this was challenged in court, the government announced an internal reservation within the 17 per cent quota for SCs. This reservation is divided as follows: 6 per cent for SC Left, 6 per cent for SC Right, and 5 per cent for SC Touchable.
In the next round of recruitment, the government said it has decided to stick to the 50 per cent reservation ceiling. As a result, SCs will have a 15 per cent reservation. The special Cabinet meeting will finalise the split of the quota between the three groups.
