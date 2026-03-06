Karnataka Cabinet defers decision on SC internal reservation, convenes special meeting

The Karnataka Cabinet has postponed its final call on SC internal reservation for the recruitment of 56,432 posts. A special meeting will be held soon to finalize the framework following recent court rulings. (Image: @CMofKarnataka)

The Karnataka Cabinet Thursday deferred the decision on internal reservation for the Scheduled Caste category in the direct recruitment of 56,432 posts and scheduled a special meeting to decide on the matter.

Addressing a news conference, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the government remains committed to providing internal reservation, but discussions could not be completed as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had other engagements.

“In view of court judgments and several points raised, not all members were able to give their opinions. Since the discussion was not complete, no decision was taken today,” said Patil.

In response to a question, he said the ongoing deliberations will not affect recruitment notifications already issued. “The 56,432 recruitment orders will stand. No decision affecting them has been taken by the Cabinet,” he said.