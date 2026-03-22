Karnataka SC internal quota row: federation announces protest rally, demands expert committee

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar speaks in the Legislative Assembly in the winter session, during which the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Bill 2025 was passed. (PTI file photo)

The Karnataka Reservation Protection Federation has announced a massive protest rally on March 24 at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, opposing the internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) being implemented in the state.

The federation objects to the Government’s categorisation of Scheduled Castes into the A, B, and C groups, based on which internal reservation was announced. Addressing a news conference on Sunday, Jagadguru Immadi Siddarameshwara Swami of the Bhovi Gurupeeta said that 59 SC communities, including Bhovi, Banjara, Korama, Koracha, and micro and nomadic groups, were being denied fair representation under the new internal reservation scheme.

Calling the internal reservation scheme unscientific, the federation demanded the formation of an expert committee. “It should have representation from all 101 SC communities, which is required to draft a fair internal reservation policy,” the seer said.