Wary of voter deletions during SIR, Karnataka mulls petition in Supreme Court

According to the SIR timeline released last week, the draft electoral roll will be published by the ECI on August 5, and the final roll will be out by October 7. (Express File Photo)

Amid concerns over the likely deletion of a large number of voters during the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to be carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Karnataka Cabinet Thursday held preliminary discussions on approaching the Supreme Court on the issue.

According to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, the petition will likely challenge the ECI’s legal immunity, apart from a prayer for directions to ensure that the final electoral roll is submitted to the Supreme Court.

“SIR has caused problems across the country. In West Bengal, 27 lakh voters lost their voting rights. Serious objections have been raised in states like Tamil Nadu… Any citizen of the state, country should not lose his right to vote for any reason, unnecessarily or deliberately,” Patil said.