Karnataka: Sasikala’s nephew Sudhakaran released from Bengaluru prison

Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala’s nephew VN Sudhakaran was released from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Saturday morning after serving term in a disproportionate assets case.

Along with Sasikala and co-accused Ilavarasi, Sudhakaran had been convicted in the disproportionate assets case and underwent four years’ imprisonment. On Saturday, he was released from the prison around 11 am, after which he headed to Chennai. Sudhakaran, the foster son of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, had been disowned later.

Incidentally, around the same time that Sudhakaran stepped out of prison, Sasikala visited Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai to pay tribute to the late leader, a day ahead of the golden jubilee celebrations of the founding of AIADMK. Sasikala was released from prison in January this year, but this is her first visit to the memorial.