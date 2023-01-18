‘Santro’ Ravi handed over to CID custody till January 30

A local court in Mysuru on Tuesday handed over political fixer and alleged human trafficker K S Manjunath alias ‘Santro’ Ravi and two of his associates to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody till January 30.

After the Karnataka government on Monday ordered a CID probe into the allegations against ‘Santro’ Ravi, the CID police on Tuesday appeared before the sixth additional district and sessions judge and sought his custody.

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth told the media that the case was officially handed over to the CID.

‘Santro’ Ravi, a 51-year-old political fixer with a history of prostitution cases, was arrested by state police in Gujarat on January 13 when he was in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

On January 2, his ‘wife’ had filed a case in Mysuru’s Vijayanagar police station accusing him of rape and dowry harassment. On Monday night, she filed another complaint accusing Ravi of stealing her chequebook. There are