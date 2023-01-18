scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

‘Santro’ Ravi handed over to CID custody till January 30

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth told the media on Tuesday that the case was officially handed over to the CID.

santro raviPolitical fixer and alleged human trafficker K S Manjunath alias ‘Santro’ Ravi
Listen to this article
‘Santro’ Ravi handed over to CID custody till January 30
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A local court in Mysuru on Tuesday handed over political fixer and alleged human trafficker K S Manjunath alias ‘Santro’ Ravi and two of his associates to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody till January 30.

After the Karnataka government on Monday ordered a CID probe into the allegations against ‘Santro’ Ravi, the CID police on Tuesday appeared before the sixth additional district and sessions judge and sought his custody.

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth told the media that the case was officially handed over to the CID.

‘Santro’ Ravi, a 51-year-old political fixer with a history of prostitution cases, was arrested by state police in Gujarat on January 13 when he was in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...
More from Bangalore

On January 2, his ‘wife’ had filed a case in Mysuru’s Vijayanagar police station accusing him of rape and dowry harassment. On Monday night, she filed another complaint accusing Ravi of stealing her chequebook. There are

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 12:06 IST
Next Story

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score Updates: All eyes on Virat Kohli as India host New Zealand in Hyderabad

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close