Karnataka: Sale of liquor prohibited in parts of east Bengaluru for Ganesh immersions

The police have imposed restrictions on the sale of liquor in parts of east Bengaluru Sunday (September 11) to maintain law and order during Ganesh immersion processions.

Bengaluru police commissioner CH Prathap Reddy issued the orders Friday. The places where the sale of liquor is restricted are considered to be sensitive regions where the Ganesh immersion processions are set to take place over the next two days. The immersions in the region are carried out primarily at the Halasuru Lake (Ulsoor Lake).

The sale of liquor is prohibited in Bharatinagar, Commercial Street, Pulkeshinagar, Shivajinagar, and Halasuru police station limits Sunday. Bars and liquor stores will have to remain shut from 6am on September 11 to 6am on September 12 in these areas as per the orders of the Bengaluru police commissioner.

The sale of liquor is, however, not restricted at clubs and five-star hotels in the region.