Thursday, April 28, 2022
Karnataka S-I recruitment scam: CID makes 17th arrest, a government staffer

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
April 29, 2022 2:54:57 am
THE CRIMINAL Investigation Department of Karnataka Police, which is probing into a scam in the examination to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors in the state, on Thursday arrested a government employee, who allegedly helped a woman candidate in the exam. This is the 17th arrest in the case.

Jyoti Patil is alleged to have provided answers via a Bluetooth device to the candidate who appeared for the police sub-inspector recruitment exam at Jnana Jyothi English School in Kalaburagi on October 3, 2021.

The candidate obtained third rank among 25 women candidates selected from Kalyana Karnataka region, scoring 101 out of 150 marks. She is yet to be arrested.

A first division assistant in Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation, Patil is accused of providing answers to the candidate over a Bluetooth device arrangement created by another government employee, Manjunath Malekundi, who is currently absconding.

The exam scam emerged after a candidate, Veeresh N, who obtained seventh rank among 67 candidates selected from Kalyana Karnataka region, was found to have obtained 121 marks in the exam despite answering only 21 out of 100 questions in an objective paper for 150 marks.

