‘Be realistic’: Karnataka warned against Rs 10,000-crore rural road plan

The Karnataka Finance Department stated, Starting a project that demands thousands of crores which is not budgeted and funds are not earmarked, will create issues for cash flow and fiscal management". (Representational image)

Karnataka’s Rs 10,000-crore proposal to construct 15,000 kilometres of roads in rural areas across the state has come under scrutiny, with the state’s Finance Department advising the government to be “realistic” about available funding.

“In the current scenario, even if a part of the funds needed for proposals is to be met, it will lead to cutting down from the allocations marked to other departments,” the Finance Department said in the Cabinet note related to the project, while pointing out the severe drought situation of the state.

The D K Shivakumar-led Congress government made the big-ticket announcement mid-fiscal year at a Special Cabinet meeting held in Mangaluru last week. Besides, the government had cleared other projects worth around Rs 20,000 crore.