Karnataka ‘RTI officials’ arrested for filming private moments of government staff, attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh

The police seized six smartphones, six hidden camera holders, eight memory cards, a 64 GB pen drive, two OTG devices, and a Toyota Innova Crysta car. (Special Arrangement)

The police in Karnataka’s Belagavi district Friday said they have arrested three men for allegedly filming the private moments of government employees using hidden cameras and attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh by threatening to make the footage public.

The accused, who allegedly posed as RTI officials and journalists, are suspected of having been involved in similar extortion attempts at multiple locations, the police added. The identities of the two victims in the present case have not been disclosed.

The police said the accused gained access to the victims’ residences by closely observing their routines. “The victims would lock their houses and leave the keys near the door or above the door frame. The accused allegedly exploited this to enter the houses and install hidden cameras,” a senior officer said.