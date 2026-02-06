Karnataka ‘RTI officials’ arrested for filming private moments of government staff, attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The police in Karnataka’s Belagavi district Friday said they have arrested three men for allegedly filming the private moments of government employees using hidden cameras and attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh by threatening to make the footage public.
The accused, who allegedly posed as RTI officials and journalists, are suspected of having been involved in similar extortion attempts at multiple locations, the police added. The identities of the two victims in the present case have not been disclosed.
The police said the accused gained access to the victims’ residences by closely observing their routines. “The victims would lock their houses and leave the keys near the door or above the door frame. The accused allegedly exploited this to enter the houses and install hidden cameras,” a senior officer said.
The cameras were reportedly concealed in light holders and side holders in bedrooms and halls, allowing the accused to record private moments without consent. The footage was later used to blackmail the victims, with threats to circulate the videos on social media and on media platforms unless Rs 50 lakh was paid.
The arrested men have been identified as Samir Nisar, 32, Rashid, 51, and Dilawar, 43.
Acting on a complaint, the police formed a special team, conducted raids, and arrested the three.
During the operation, the police seized six smartphones, six hidden camera holders, eight memory cards, a 64 GB pen drive, two OTG devices, and a Toyota Innova Crysta car.
Investigators have also found that a person working in a government office allegedly assisted the accused by sharing information and facilitating access. The individual is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.
A case has been registered under Sections 308(2) (extortion), 77 (voyeurism) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and various relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The police said further investigation is underway to identify additional victims and ascertain whether the accused were part of a larger extortion network.
