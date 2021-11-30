Karnataka: RT-PCR tests mandatory for all international passengers but lockdown right now

The Karnataka government Tuesday made it mandatory for all international passengers to undergo RT-PCR Covid-19 testing upon arrival. According to Minister of Health and Medical Education K Sudhakar, this will be applicable for all irrespective of the origin country.

“Around 2,500 international passengers arrive in Karnataka daily and it is now mandatory for everyone to undergo RT-PCR testing,” he said after meeting the Covid-19 technical advisory committee (TAC) Tuesday.

“While those who test negative will be home quarantined for seven days, those who are symptomatic and negative will have to undergo testing at home on the fifth day again. Asymptomatic passengers will be tested again on the seventh day. If positive, they will be hospitalised immediately and treated separately,” Sudhakar said.

Further, the minister highlighted that preparations for healthcare services, including availability of beds, oxygen beds, deployment of doctors and personnel and supply of medicines in anticipation of a fresh wave of the pandemic was also discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, experts pointed out that accelerating the pace of vaccination was also key to enhancing containment measures. Considering this, Sudhakar urged those who are yet to be inoculated to voluntarily come forward to get jabbed. “As many as 41 lakh people in the eligible population are slated to get the second dose of Covid vaccine across the state. Priority will be given to reach out to them,” Sudhakar said.

Responding to a query on the Omicron variant, he added the Centre is keen to collect samples from all states. “The contacts of each international passenger, especially from nations where Omicron cases have been confirmed, is now being tracked,” he said.

Reintroduction of ‘Quarantine Watch’ app likely

The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) stressed on the need to ensure “strict compliance” to quarantine measures stipulated for international travellers arriving in the state to keep the possible spread of any new variant in check in Karnataka.

“Most new and super-spreader variants of the novel coronavirus have made their way to Indian states from outside the country or even the continent. While guidelines are issued and self-declaration notes are being signed by all, we have observed that compliance to them has not been up to the mark. It is high time we stop risking to ensure no errors this time. We have hence recommended the minister to reintroduce the use of the Quarantine Watch app,” a senior TAC member told The Indian Express after meeting Sudhakar and top health officials in Bengaluru.

Earlier in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, the state government had developed the smartphone application to ensure those in home quarantine do not venture out and comply with the directions issued by the health department. The government had then asked citizens in home quarantine to upload selfies every hour, that were monitored by tech experts from the 24×7 war room functioning from Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, discussions on suggestions made earlier by a few members of the TAC to prohibit access to malls, multiplexes and other facilities for those yet to get completely vaccinated remained inconclusive yet again.

Precautions against spread of Delta variant tightened, no plan of lockdown: CM Bommai

CM Bommai Tuesday said precautions against spread of cases with the prevalent Delta variant were also being tightened. “The government is tackling the issue on two fronts. While swab samples of suspicious cases are being sent to National Centre for Biological Sciences for genome sequencing to ascertain the exact variant, all international passengers are being strictly screened at airports. Those who are in contact with them are also being traced and tested, leaving no gap in the entire process,” he said.

However, Bommai said there is no plan to impose a lockdown in the state at present. “While normal life should go on, people should strictly follow all Covid norms in public places. Institutions too need to function responsibly by adhering to such guidelines,” he urged.