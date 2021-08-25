Karnataka: RT-PCR not mandatory for air passengers from Europe, Middle East

The Karnataka government has exempted passengers from the United Kingdom, other European countries and the Middle East from mandatory Covid-19 RT-PCR tests at state airports. The passengers from these countries can provide the samples and leave airports for further compliance according to the standard operating procedures.

However, passengers coming from South Africa and Brazil will continue to be tested at airports and they will have to wait for results. On testing negative, they can leave airports.

The decision was taken by the government following recommendations from the state’s Covid-19 technical advisory committee and guidelines from the Centre.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,259 new Covid-19 cases and 29 related deaths, taking the total number of cases to 29,41,026 and the toll to 37,184. The state capital Bengaluru reported 295 cases and 11 deaths.

Among the new cases, 155 were of the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), seven Beta (B.1.351), 1,089 Delta (B.1.617.2), four Delta plus (B.1.617.2.1 or AY.1), 159 Kappa (B.1.617.1) and one Eta (B.1.525), according to the state health bulletin.