Karnataka ramps up precautionary measures amid rising Covid cases and looming Omicron variant threat

The Karnataka government has decided to implement a slew of stringent precautionary measures amid rise in Covid-19 cases and concerns over new coronavirus strain Omicron. A high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on this Saturday.

Bommai said the government will intensify screening of international passengers at the airports and make RT-PCR test reports compulsory for those arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to go on an aggressive campaign to trace those who have not taken the second dose of the vaccine and cover them at the earliest.

The meeting also decided to impose a temporary ban on cultural programmes in schools and colleges, make second doses of vaccination compulsory for those working in government offices, malls, hotels, cinema halls, zoos, swimming pools and libraries, Revenue Minister R Ashok said while briefing the mediapersons.

RT-PCR tests have once again been made compulsory for students from Kerala who arrived in the last 16 days. Students staying in hostels, who have got a negative RT-PCR test report, would have to get the tests done again on the 7th day after the first report.

With cases being reported in medical colleges of Dharwad, the CM said intense testing will be done for the students in medical and nursing colleges across the country.

The CM’s office said with new variants being reported in other countries, the state has decided to intensify screening of international travellers at airports. “No entry into the cities for those who test positive. Those who test positive at airports would be sent to hospitals for treatment,” he said.

Karnataka requests Centre’s approval for booster dose

As part of combating the expected third wave, the Karnataka government has urged the Union government to administer booster doses.

Revenue Minister R Ashok said, “We have urged the Centre to allow the state to administer the booster doses, especially to frontline workers. We may get the go ahead from the Centre in a week.”

The vaccination campaign has covered a large segment of the population. However, the need for the booster dose is being felt, especially for frontline workers who were vaccinated at the beginning of the campaign.