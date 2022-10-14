Karnataka: 4 RSS workers assaulted in Haveri district, 20 people arrested

The police on Friday arrested 20 people in the Rattihalli area of Karnataka’s Haveri district, the home district of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, for allegedly assaulting four RSS workers who had ventured to map out a route for an RSS foot march in Rattihalli.

“Some of those who went to see the procession route were assaulted. The police have arrested 20 people in this connection. The government will take legal action to stamp out such activities,” the Karnataka chief minister said, regarding the attack on the RSS workers.

The workers were taking part in a week-long camp organised in Rattihalli by a Dharwad unit of the RSS. As part of the camp, a foot march was scheduled for October 14 and four workers were deployed to map out the route, according to the police complaint filed by one of the workers, Chandrappa Hanumanthappa Koragar.

According to the complaint, the four workers were attacked by a group of nearly 100 men in a largely minority area while they were surveying the route for the foot march around 11.30 pm on October 11. A case of assault was filed by the Rattihalli police. The local police claimed that it was an accidental incident due to a lack of clarity on the identity of the victims.