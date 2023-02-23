IPS officer Roopa and media outlets get court notices on IAS officer Sindhuri’s plea for gag order

A civil court in Bengaluru on Thursday issued notices to media outlets on IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri’s suit seeking a gag order on the reporting of allegations that IPS officer Roopa Moudgil had made against her.

Rohini Sindhuri approached the civil and sessions judge for an injunction against media reportage on the controversy around her personal dispute with Roopa.

Besides Roopa, the IAS officer has named the Suvarna News 24×7 TV channel and 58 other media outlets in her suit. The court has given time till March 7 for Roopa and the TV9 channel to file objections to the IAS officer’s plea. The other media outlets have time till March 17.

The IPS officer earlier this week accused the IAS officer of sending her personal pictures to male colleagues and also influencing them to work for her personal interest. Following their public spat, the BJP-led Karnataka government transferred both officers out of their posts – as heads of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and the State Handicrafts Development Corporation respectively.

The two officers were transferred without postings this week while Roopa’s IAS officer husband, Munish Moudgil, who was commissioner for land survey and resettlement, was placed as secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

Sindhuri’s case is filed under Order 7, Rules 1 and 2, read with section 26 of the Civil Procedure Code.