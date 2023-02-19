Karnataka row: Day after listing out allegations, IPS officer says IAS officer shared pics with male colleagues

Bureaucratic circles of Karnataka were in for a shock on Sunday as IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil released some pictures of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, claiming that she had sent them to three male IAS officers. On Saturday, Roopa had levelled 19 allegations against Sindhuri.

Sindhuri released a media statement on Sunday, saying that Roopa was “driving false, personal vilification campaign” against her, which is “her standard modus operandi”. The statement said: “I will take legal and other actions with appropriate authorities for her actions amounting to misconduct and criminal offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.”

“She collected photos from social media and screenshots of (my) WhatsApp status to defame me. As she has alleged that I sent these pics to some officials, I urge her to reveal their names,” Sindhuri said.

When asked about the issue, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the “issue was personal in nature”.

On Sunday, Roopa shared on her Facebook page seven pictures of Sindhuri, alleging that the latter allegedly shared them with IAS officers in 2021 and 2022. Roopa wrote in the post, “what does it mean when a female IAS officer sends such pictures to not one, not two but three male IAS officers? Then this is not a private matter (of Sindhuri)”.

A day earlier she had said, “As per All India Service Conduct Rules, sharing such pictures and having such conversations is an offence.”

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Roopa urged the authorities “not to have misplaced sympathy” towards Sindhuri and to investigate all the charges against her. “I have brought them to the attention of the public,” she said.

Among the issues raised by Roopa was a delay in initiating a departmental inquiry against Sindhuri over the construction of a swimming pool at the Mysuru DC residence (Sannidhi) — a heritage building — during her tenure in the district. Preliminary inquiry against her by IAS officer Dr Ravishankar had found her to be guilty of violating norms, she said, adding, “yet there has been no departmental inquiry. Who is supporting her?”

The 19 allegations against Rohini included misusing her authority to seek details from the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records of certain plots of land to help her family members in the real-estate business, an undeclared property, a Lokayukta complaint against her for reimbursing inflated bills, and her role in the suicide of IAS officer D K Ravi.

Earlier this week, JD(S) KR Nagar MLA S R Mahesh had sought time in the ongoing budget session of the state legislature to raise certain complaints against Sindhuri. Mahesh had a bitter spat with Sindhuri during her tenure as Mysuru DC. But the issue was dropped after a minister intervened and argued against raising such issues in the Assembly.

On Saturday, after attending a “compromise meeting”, Mahesh said, “I am not a person who asks for apologies. But, she (Sindhuri) needs to change. She has apologised. But, she shouldn’t repeat it.”

The MLA said he had submitted some documents to the government and Chief Secretary. “They will take action….. I will not pile any pressure to initiate any action or make any statements about this.