Karnataka rolls back ‘no photography at government offices’ order

A day after photography and videography was banned at all government offices across the state, the Karnataka government Saturday withdrew the order after citizens, activists and the Opposition parties criticised the move.

Speaking to the media, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Saturday said the order has been withdrawn. The BJP-led Karnataka government Friday issued a notification banning photography and videography by the public at all government offices across the state based on a petition from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association.

The Karnataka State Government Employees Association had alleged that government employees are being harassed by certain people shooting videos and photos inside government offices. Based on the allegation, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms issued an order which states, “The public visiting the government officers must not take pictures or videos of government officials without their permission while in office and carrying out their duties.”

The government order cited the petition from the association and said, “certain individuals came to government offices during working hours to capture photos or videos and uploaded it on social media. These videos have been misused by few people and have hurt the dignity of various Departments and the government and affected women workers’ serving at government offices”.

The petition was written by the association to the government on February 25, 2022. Various organisations and political parties have criticised the order and said that such an order will only encourage corruption at government offices.