Karnataka road named after Gandhi assassin Godse, removed after criticism

The administration in Karnataka’s communally sensitive Udupi district woke up to a rude shock on Monday: a signboard naming a road after Mahatma Gandhi assassin Nathuram Godse had been installed in a village.

The signboard, put up in Bola grama panchayat of Karkala taluk, had the same colours and fonts as generally used by zilla panchayats across the state. After its videos and photos went viral drawing public ire, the board was removed by police and local officials.

Rajendra, panchayat development officer of Bola, told reporters that the signboard was brought to his notice on Monday morning and that he did not know who had put it up. “Neither the panchayat nor authorities have passed any resolution to name the road after Godse. We have filed a complaint with the Karkala rural police and they will take action,” he said.

A police official said the signboard was installed a couple of days ago. “After we spoke to a few locals we learnt that it was installed a couple of days ago but none had noticed it. It came to the public’s notice only on Monday.”

Sources in the village also said the signboard would have been installed at least two days ago. The concrete road to Padugiri village was built sometime back.

Udupi was recently in the news when a few girl students wearing the hijab were denied entry to classrooms at a government pre-university college in the district.