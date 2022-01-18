Karnataka: ‘Members of Right-wing outfit’ stab youth to death, injures his friend

Two youths were allegedly stabbed by a group of seven to eight persons reportedly without any provocation at Nargund taluk of Gadag district Monday evening when the duo was returning home on a two-wheeler. The attack left one of the two, a 20-year-old youth, dead while the other is currently undergoing treatment.

The police suspect the attackers to be associated with some Right-wing outfit. “The attackers were armed with knives and chased the duo for a while before stabbing them,” the police said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shivaprakash Devaraju, Superintendent of Police, Gadag district, said, “Prima-facie it looks like a communal incident which led to the death.”

“We have arrested four persons in this regard and a few more are yet to be arrested. The arrested will be taken in police custody for further interrogation. There was no connection whatsoever between the accused and the victims and more details will come out during the interrogation,” he said.

The police said the deceased, Shamir Shahapur, a resident of Gadag, used to run a tea shop while his friend Shamshir Pathan, 22, runs a photo studio.

The locals rushed the two friends to a nearby hospital and later to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi, where Shamir died.