Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Karnataka right-wing outfit calls for boycott of McDonalds, Pizza Hut for serving halal meat

A booklet titled ‘Halal Jihad’, released as part of the campaign, urges 'the entire Hindu community to observe a halal-mukt Diwali'.

The Hindu Janajagruthi Vedike has relaunched its campaign against halal meat in Karnataka ahead of Diwali, asking Hindus to boycott products and companies, such as McDonalds and Pizza Hut, that use meat certified to have been prepared as per Islamic law.

Ramesh Shinde, a spokesperson for the fringe right-wing outfit, alleged that a “parallel economy was being run through halal certification”, which he said was not permitted by the government of India. “Halal is only for Muslims. Why is it being imposed on Hindus and people of other religions?” he said.

“We have called upon the entire Hindu community to observe a halal-mukt Diwali. Therefore, any product that has a halal sign should be boycotted. Any manufacturer who has halal certification should be boycotted. McDonalds and other international firms which serve halal food should be boycotted,” he said.

A booklet titled “Halal Jihad” was released as part of the campaign. “We won’t spend our money on halal this Diwali, but for Hindutva,” it read.

The outfit launched a similar campaign in March, during the Ugaadi festival, and it was endorsed by some BJP leaders. But the campaign received a lukewarm response. It came soon after non-Hindus were barred from setting up stalls near temples.

The call for a ban on halal meat had also led to assaults in Shivamogga district, for which a few Bajrang Dal members were arrested.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 11:05:00 pm
