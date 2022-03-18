Karnataka: Right-wing activists attack youth for allegedly luring college students to Christianity

A group of right-wing activists attacked a youth in Hassan in Karnataka on Thursday for allegedly propagating Christianity outside a college in the city. The taluk president of an outfit called Bajarangi Hindu Parishat lodged a complaint with the Hassan city police against the youth and his wife for allegedly outraging religious feelings.

Sushith Kumar, the outfit’s local president in his complaint to the Hassan city police, claimed that the outfit was tipped off by local youths about a man identified as Manu Dhananjay distributing religious books near the campus of a government college for women in Hassan city. According to the complaint, the outfit received reports of the youth luring college students to embrace the Christian faith by distributing books and pamphlets. Subsequently, the youth was confronted by the right-wing activists on a field near the government college premises.

“When our activists confronted him, the person who identified himself as Manu admitted he had been trying to convert people to Christianity. We later informed the police who came and took him into custody,” says the complaint filed by Sushith Kumar.

A video on social media showed the youth being hit by the activists even as he pleads for mercy saying he was only doing a job that had been entrusted to him.

After the arrest of the youth, his wife Veena went to the police and questioned it. The activists have alleged that Veena spoke against Hindu religion at the police station. The couple were arrested and later released on bail, the Hassan city police said. A case under section 295 A of the India Penal Code for outraging religious feelings has been booked against the couple.

The attack by the right-wing group in Hassan is seen as being part of efforts by Hindutva groups to build a case for a law against religious conversions in Karnataka. The anti-conversion bill titled the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 was passed in the state legislative assembly in December 2021 but is awaiting passage in the state legislative council where the ruling BJP is marginally short of a clear majority and is currently maneuvering to gain a clear majority.

Through the year 2021, as a case was being built by the BJP and right-wing Hindutva groups for the introduction of a law to ban conversions in Karnataka, dozens of attacks were carried out by right-wing groups on churches and prayer halls in the state with the claim of forced conversions. In two instances where state officials dared to stand up against the narrative of forced conversion, they were transferred out soon after their contradictory action.

A December 2021 report titled `Criminalising the Practice of Faith’ by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties on hate crimes against Christians documented as many 39 incidents spread across Karnataka – with the months of September and October seeing a flush of 16 cases as the push for the introduction of a law to ban religious conversions peaked in the state.

Analysis of cases of alleged forced conversions show that right wing groups carry out attacks and then file cases of alleged forced conversions by the Christian groups to counter complaints of assault that may be filed by the victims of the attacks. Only in two of the 20 cases of alleged conversions or attacks on churches – where FIRs were registered in 2021 – charge sheets were filed.