Karnataka right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli arrested for second time in a month, released on bail

Police said right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli, who has a criminal history, including cases of illegal cow smuggling, murder, and other offences, had repeatedly failed to appear for questioning despite multiple notices. (Source: File)

The Bengaluru police arrested right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli for the second time this month, early on Friday, in connection with an assault and obstruction case linked to the alleged illegal transportation of meat. He was later released on bail, police officials said on Saturday.

The Bagalagunta police said Kerehalli, who has a criminal history, including cases of illegal cow smuggling, murder, and other offences, had repeatedly failed to appear for questioning despite multiple notices. A local court-issued warrant dated January 21 was pending against him in connection with an assault case registered on July 20, 2025

Acting on the warrant and citing his continued non-cooperation, a police team arrested Kerehalli near the Soladevanahalli police station, where he had allegedly gone to file a complaint claiming that a man was an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant