Karnataka right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli arrested for second time in a month, released on bail

The Bengaluru police arrested right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli for the second time this month, early on Friday, in connection with an assault and obstruction case linked to the alleged illegal transportation of meat. He was later released on bail, police officials said on Saturday.
The Bagalagunta police said Kerehalli, who has a criminal history, including cases of illegal cow smuggling, murder, and other offences, had repeatedly failed to appear for questioning despite multiple notices. A local court-issued warrant dated January 21 was pending against him in connection with an assault case registered on July 20, 2025
Acting on the warrant and citing his continued non-cooperation, a police team arrested Kerehalli near the Soladevanahalli police station, where he had allegedly gone to file a complaint claiming that a man was an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant
The case was based on a complaint filed by Allabakash, 30, a driver residing in Bengaluru. According to the complaint, Allabakash and his colleague Fazil Khan were instructed by a neighbour, Adeer, to transport meat from Chennaraya town to Shivajinagar in a car on the night of July 1.
While travelling on the Tumakuru–Bengaluru NH-4 near the T Dasarahalli flyover, their vehicle was allegedly intercepted by a red car. Kerehalli and his associates reportedly blocked the road, questioned the consignment, and assaulted the complainant. Allabakash stated that one of the accused struck him on the face with a key, causing bleeding injuries. A case has been registered against Kerehalli and three to four unidentified associates.
Earlier this month, on January 16, Kerehalli was arrested by the Bannerghatta police for allegedly trespassing into migrant workers’ homes, demanding identity documents, and harassing residents whom he accused of being illegal immigrants.
This arrest came after a team led by Kerehalli visited several settlement areas and filmed videos claiming that illegal immigrants were living in Electronic City, Hebbagodi, and surrounding areas. The footage later went viral on social media.
