Karnataka: ‘Rice pulling’ fraud leads to murder, former MLA’s son arrested

Srikanth Chandrashekar, the former MLA’s son, is accused of murdering Saleem, a native of Kollegal, and dumping his body in Pandithahalli in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district. Saleem’s body was discovered by Shivanna M, the complainant in the case, on Feb 9.

According to police sources, Saleem led Srikanth to believe that he had in his possession a ‘rice puller’ device made of copper or iridium which possesses magical properties and can attract rice grains towards it. The equipment, Srikanth was told, could be sold to wealthy people for several crore rupees. In reality, it’s a scam in which wealthy people have been targeted and financially ruined in several cases over the years in Karnataka. When Srikanth, who had loaned Rs five lakh to Saleem, realised that he was cheated, he asked the latter to meet him near Yelawala on the outskirts of Mysuru. Both men engaged in a verbal spat and led to Srikanth allegedly assaulting Saleem and the latter dying on the spot, said a police source.

Srikanth allegedly took Saleem’s body in his car and dumped it in Pandithahalli, 63 kms away from the murder spot. Though the police booked Srikanth on murder charges, there are allegations that Malavalli police inspector Dhanaraj demanded Rs 10 lakh bribe and a brand-new car in exchange for clearing him. Srikanth also allegedly arranged three persons who would claim that it was a contract killing.

However, fingerprints and scientific evidence pointed to Srikanth’s involvement leading to his arrest. He was booked under section 302 IPC (murder) and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. During the course of the probe, Dhanaraj’s name cropped up too. Yathish N, Superintendent of Police of Mandya district, told The Indian Express that the investigating team is collecting details on the purported involvement of Dhanaraj and that it is too early to initiate action. Once the internal probe ends, action will be initiated, he added.